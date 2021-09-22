ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $285.04 million, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.92. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.