ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $285.04 million, a PE ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.92. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.