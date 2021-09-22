Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives $12.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,991,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,166,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,674,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,400,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

