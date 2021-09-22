Zeusshield Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,669.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $409,600.01 and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045305 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

