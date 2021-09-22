Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 180 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.67 on Wednesday, hitting $563.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $542.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.94 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

