Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 400 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.78. 2,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,204. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.