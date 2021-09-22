Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $101.98 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,339 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social comprises approximately 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 2.13% of Sprout Social worth $101,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.82. 3,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -295.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.