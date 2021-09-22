Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 2,974.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,560 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Coursera worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $8,933,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 58,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

