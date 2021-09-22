Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 169,017 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,017 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $51,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $265,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 1,345,089 shares worth $47,811,956. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.15. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.