Zilla (ZLA) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Zilla has a market capitalization of $381,298.53 and approximately $15,956.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00055886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00129378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

