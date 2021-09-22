Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $278.24 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,367 shares of company stock worth $76,899,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.