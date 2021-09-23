$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ooma by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ooma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OOMA opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of -181.73 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

