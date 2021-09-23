-$0.10 EPS Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.69 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

