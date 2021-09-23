$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

