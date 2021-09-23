$0.13 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $202.15 million, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics.. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

