-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Frontline by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

