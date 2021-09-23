$0.28 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

