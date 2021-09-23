$0.28 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.
Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
