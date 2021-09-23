$0.34 EPS Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

