-$0.42 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Farfetch by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,206,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 783,225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 126,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 344,371 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,033,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.