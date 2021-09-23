-$0.66 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.90 on Monday. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

