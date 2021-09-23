$0.89 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. HP reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,541. HP has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

