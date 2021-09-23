0xcert Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $796,933.28 and $38,933.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00128093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00046228 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

