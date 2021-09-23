-$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.78) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the lowest is ($2.29). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $23.10 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

