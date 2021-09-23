$104.65 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $104.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $93.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 86,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

