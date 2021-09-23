$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $11.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $8.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,649. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

