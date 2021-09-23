114,946 Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises approximately 1.1% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned 0.12% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 56,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,980 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

