115,518 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,713. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

