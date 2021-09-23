13,450 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $13,086,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 60.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 99,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $150.32 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.94 and a 52-week high of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

