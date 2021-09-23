$14.37 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce sales of $14.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $53.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MCHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

