150,000 Shares in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFPH opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

