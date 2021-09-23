15,106 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Bought by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $241,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $322,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

