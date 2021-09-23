19,085 Shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 26,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

