1,936,904 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,936,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,264,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,195,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIXT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 55.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

