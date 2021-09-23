1,936,904 Shares in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,936,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.73% of TELUS International (Cda) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,264,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,195,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TIXT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 55.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
