1,941 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $148.69 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $149.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of -874.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,804 shares of company stock valued at $198,981,699 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

