1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $68,672.16 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 990,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

