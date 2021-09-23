1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director Sells $68,672.16 in Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 990,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after buying an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
