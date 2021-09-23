200,000 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.