2,205 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $150,307,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,249.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 215.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 233,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.