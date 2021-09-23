22,559 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $2,167,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.65 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.