24,322 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.16% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

KRBN opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $41.01.

