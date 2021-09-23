2,629 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.53 and its 200-day moving average is $233.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

