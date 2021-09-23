$266.56 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $266.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.50 million and the highest is $273.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $265.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $50,052,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 37.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,925,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 1,609,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $20,051,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth about $20,956,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. 30,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

