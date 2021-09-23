$27.74 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post $27.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $31.78 million. Evolus posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $102.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.34 million to $108.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $182.03 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $222.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $489,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,346,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,694,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Evolus by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Evolus by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 335,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evolus by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

