$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $258.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.