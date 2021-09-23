32,300 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $83.81. 6,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

