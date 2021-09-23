33,300 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

