-$4.04 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.12). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($3.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,119 shares of company stock worth $20,188,424 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 145.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Novavax by 22.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Novavax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax stock opened at $232.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average of $200.32. Novavax has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.