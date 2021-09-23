41,300 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

