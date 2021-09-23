$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.50 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $410,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 725,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.