$518.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to post $518.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $585.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.90 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total transaction of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,500. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $522.35 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $508.50 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $942.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.72.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

