51job (JOBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect 51job to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,533. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

