5,206 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $46,730,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.